 Prithvi Shaw Announces Engagement To His Beautiful Influencer Girlfriend Akriti Agarwal, Shares Pics
Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw announced his engagement to girlfriend Akriti Agarwal through an Instagram post featuring the couple. Shaw captioned the photos with a cricket-themed line calling her his “perfect innings”. Fellow cricketer Rahul Chahar and Shaw’s IPL team Delhi Capitals were among those congratulating the couple in the comments.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, March 08, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has got engaged to his girlfriend, Akriti Agarwal. This news comes just days after his childhood friend and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, got married.

Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old said, "From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s is my perfect innings!"

As soon as he posted the pictures, congratulatory messages flooded his comments section. Cricketer Rahul Chahar posted "Congratulations bhai."

His IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals, also congratulated the couple.

One of the users said, "Tere downfall me sath diya bhai .... Deserve you .... congratulations brother."

Akriti Agarwal is a digital content creator and influencer known for her fashion and lifestyle posts on social media. Born on May 2, 2003, in Lucknow, she later moved to Mumbai with her family during her high school years.

