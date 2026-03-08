Prithvi Shaw Announces Engagement To His Beautiful Influencer Girlfriend Akriti Agarwal, Shares Pics

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has got engaged to his girlfriend, Akriti Agarwal. This news comes just days after his childhood friend and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, got married.

Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old said, "From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s is my perfect innings!"

As soon as he posted the pictures, congratulatory messages flooded his comments section. Cricketer Rahul Chahar posted "Congratulations bhai."

His IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals, also congratulated the couple.

One of the users said, "Tere downfall me sath diya bhai .... Deserve you .... congratulations brother."

Akriti Agarwal is a digital content creator and influencer known for her fashion and lifestyle posts on social media. Born on May 2, 2003, in Lucknow, she later moved to Mumbai with her family during her high school years.