President’s Cup 2019: Shiva Thapa wins first gold for country

New Delhi: Four-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa won the 63kg gold while, Parveen won the 60kg silver as Indian boxers finished their campaign on a high with four medals (1 gold, 1 silver and two bronze) medals at the VII Republic of Kazakhstan President’s Cup 2019 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

This was India’s first ever gold medal at this tournament since its inception in 2006.

Thapa’s opponent, two-time Asian Confederation Boxing Championships silver medallist Zakir Safiullin of Kazakhstan, could not enter the ring for the summit clash after suffering a forehead injury in the semi-finals. Thapa was thus given a walkover to the gold that he added to the yellow metal he grabbed from the India Open earlier this year.

our-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa became India's first gold-medallist at the President's Cup boxing tournament after getting a walkover in the finals in Astana, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Making his international debut in the newly-introduced Olympic category of 63kg, he had lost to Safiullin in the Asian Championship semifinal earlier this year.

Signing off with a silver medal was woman boxer Parveen (60kg) who lost her final bout to local hope Rimma Volosenko.

"The new weight category has been easy to adapt. I have not faced too much difficulty. Obviously there are challenges of facing boxers who are coming from 64kg, given their power but nothing is impossible," Thapa, a 60kg category boxer before the rejigging of Olympic divisions, told PTI from Astana.

Thapa couldn't make the cut for the September world championships after losing in the trials to Commonwealth Games silver-winner Manish Kaushik.