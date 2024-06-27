 President Murmu Offers Best Wishes To Paris-Bound Athletes, Mentions India's Olympic Bid In Parliament Speech
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPresident Murmu Offers Best Wishes To Paris-Bound Athletes, Mentions India's Olympic Bid In Parliament Speech

President Murmu Offers Best Wishes To Paris-Bound Athletes, Mentions India's Olympic Bid In Parliament Speech

In her address, Murmu said the efforts of the central government, led by Narendra Modi, has ensured higher-than-ever medal hauls for Indians at global events.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
article-image

President Draupadi Murmu on Thursday conveyed her best wishes to Indian athletes who would be competing in next month's Paris Olympics, and backed the country's audacious bid to host the 2036 Games in her address to a joint sitting of the two houses of the Parliament here.

In her address, Murmu said the efforts of the central government, led by Narendra Modi, has ensured higher-than-ever medal hauls for Indians at global events.

"Due to effective efforts of my Government, young Indian players are winning a record number of medals at global platforms. The Paris Olympics is also going to start in a few days," Murmu said.

"We are proud of every athlete representing India at the Olympics. I convey my best wishes to them. To take these achievements further, the Indian Olympic Association is also preparing to host the 2036 Olympic Games," she added.

Over 100 Indians have qualified for the Paris Games, including a record 21 shooters. They would be aiming to better the best-ever haul of seven medals that the country achieved in the previous Tokyo Olympics.

That performance included an unprecedented athletics gold medal from javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra.

Encouraged by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) head Thomas Bach, India would be bidding for the 2036 Games hosting rights but will face competition from strong contenders like Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Qatar among others.

The bid is yet to be submitted and Indian Olympic Association officials would be lobbying hard for the nation during the Paris Games starting July 26.

A decision on the 2036 host will be taken only after the IOC elections next year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

President Murmu Offers Best Wishes To Paris-Bound Athletes, Mentions India's Olympic Bid In...

President Murmu Offers Best Wishes To Paris-Bound Athletes, Mentions India's Olympic Bid In...

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Saved By Security Personnel As Notorious Fan Tries To Jump On The Field...

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Saved By Security Personnel As Notorious Fan Tries To Jump On The Field...

UEFA Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Registers Unwanted Record As Georgia Shocks Portugal

UEFA Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Registers Unwanted Record As Georgia Shocks Portugal

Fans Hope To Boost Cricket In Mexico And Add Teams

Fans Hope To Boost Cricket In Mexico And Add Teams

'Not The Pitch That You Want To Have A Match': Jonathan Trott Slams Tarouba's Surface For SA vs AFG...

'Not The Pitch That You Want To Have A Match': Jonathan Trott Slams Tarouba's Surface For SA vs AFG...