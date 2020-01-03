Premier League: Underdogs seek moment in sun

London: Holders Manchester City get their FA Cup campaign underway on Saturday with their third round home tie against fourth-tier Port Vale. The eye-catching clash of the round, where all fixtures start a minute late to highlight a mental health campaign, is Sunday's Merseyside derby as runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool host Everton, who have shown a noticeable improvement since Carlo Ancelotti took over.

However, the dreamers who hold onto the idea of the 'romance of the cup' will be hopeful of giant-killing exploits by the underdogs. The non-league team have quite a task travelling to take on the Blades who are acquitting themselves well back in the top tier. The 'Coasters' have beaten fellow non-league outfits Nantwich and Kingstonian in the previous rounds to reach this stage of the competition for the first time but this is a huge step up for the side in the relegation zone of the fifth tier of English football.

However, United lost to another National League side Barnet last season at the same stage. Several of the squad including defender Andy Taylor will be familiar with the hosts having played for them. Taylor, who was a United regular in the Championship in 2009 but failed to win back his place after 14 months out with a serious injury, says they travel with belief they can pull off a major shock.