Premier League transfer window with deals in the pipeline for Giovani and Sessegnon, but their hopes of signing Paulo Dybala are fading

London: Tottenham made the headlines on a busy final day of the Premier League transfer window with deals in the pipeline for Giovani lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon, but their hopes of signing Paulo Dybala are fading.

Across north London, Arsenal are expected to complete moves for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney and centre-back David Luiz from Chelsea.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku's prolonged transfer to Inter Milan is also close to completion after the clubs reportedly agreed on a deal that could rise to 80 million euros, $90 million.

Lukaku arrived in Milan early on Thursday, leaving United facing a race against time to find a replacement despite interest in Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been under pressure from manager Mauricio Pochettino to build on the progress made on and off the field as Tottenham moved into a new 62,000-capacity stadium and reached the Champions League final last season.

They have made just one summer signing so far, with French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele joining for a club-record fee from Lyon, but all that is set to change in the final hours of the window.

Argentine international midfielder Lo Celso is expected to complete a season-long loan deal that will contain an obligation on Tottenham's part to make the transfer permanent next summer.

And Spurs' long-running interest in England under-21 international Sessegnon will be realised in a reported $ 25 million deal that could rise to $30 million including add-ons.

However, a sensational swoop for Dybala has reportedly broken down, with Juventus unwilling to let the Argentine leave without an adequate replacement, having missed out on Lukaku.

Arsenal are badly in need of defensive recruits to shore up a backline that conceded 51 Premier League goals last season to miss out on Champions League football for a third straight year.

Tierney travelled to London on Wednesday after the payment structure of a $25-million move from Celtic was finally agreed between the clubs.

Luiz is also set for a switch across London to replace departed Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny, who joined Bordeaux earlier this week, in a $8 million transfer from Chelsea.

No more business is expected at Premier League champions Manchester City after they secured right-back Joao Cancelo from Juventus on Wednesday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the European champions would not delve into the market at the last minute after making just three low-key additions in teenagers Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott and back-up goalkeeper Adrian.

Lukaku in Milan

Manchester United's Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku arrived in Milan early Thursday to undergo medical tests ahead of his likely transfer to Inter, Italian media reported.

"Lukaku is ours" chanted Inter Milan ecstatic fans who turned out at the airport to welcome him on his arrival during the night.

The 26-year-old has not played a single minute of United's pre-season campaign as talk of a transfer to the Serie A intensified, with Inter Milan the hot favourites.

Italian newspapers have said the fee could be 65 million Euros ($73 million), plus bonuses of around 10 to 13 million euros.

Sports newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport said Lukaku travelled to Milan with his agent and friend Federico Pastorello and was to undergo stringent medical tests on Thursday.

Inter coach Antonio Conte said on Sunday he was "very hopeful" of finalising a deal to bring the former Everton star to the San Siro.

"Lukaku is a good player, a striker who I had tried to buy when I was coach at Chelsea" from 2016 to 2018, Conte said.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Manchester United initially refused a deal and frenzied contacts between the two sides have taken place in recent days.

The player was in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday training with his boyhood club Anderlecht. Local papers showed pictures of him in the Belgian club's colours. Inter have been in the market for a centre forward since the start of the transfer window.