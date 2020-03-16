Premier League star Jan Vertonghen's family held at knifepoint

London: The family of Tottenham Hotspur's defender Jan Vertonghen was held at knifepoint in a burglary when the player was on Champions League duty with his club.

The British police confirmed that four men who were wearing balaclavas and brandishing knifes indeed broke into Vertonghen's home in London, CNN reported.

When the incident happened, the defender's wife Sophie de Vries and two children were at home.

"We have been supporting Jan and his family through this terribly traumatic time. We encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to help the police with their investigation," CNN quoted a Tottenham Hotspur's spokesperson as saying.