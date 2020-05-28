Premier League set to return on June 17

Three months after its suspension in March due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League is set to return on June 17.

The fans witnessed the league's last fixture between Leicester City and Aston Villa on March 9 with the former thrashing their opponents in a 4-0 victory.

On the other hand, Liverpool were just two wins away from lifting their first Premier League trophy in 30 years.

Earlier, the clubs unanimously voted to return to contact training and decided on meeting again to discuss issues regarding the restart date and broadcasting rights of the league.

However, according to a report from BBC, the top-tier league's first two fixtures would be Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal, followed by the remaining fixtures that will be played on the weekend of June 19-21.

The Reds were 25 points clear of champions Manchester City when the league was shut down. And now when Jurgen Klopp and Co lift the highly coveted trophy, it would be without the presence of fans as the matches are expected to take place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus threat.

Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City are in the relegation places.

Meanwhile, 12 people have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus after 2,752 tests across the Premier League.

Germany's Bundesliga resumed earlier this month and La Liga in Spain hopes to return from June 11, while a crucial summit between Italian football officials and the country's sports minister will be held later on Thursday.