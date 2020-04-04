Premier League players to raise funds in battle against coronavirus

An attempt to raise millions of pounds of charitable donations is being undertaken by senior Premier League players to battle out COVID-19 pandemic.

Reportedly, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and team-mate James Milner have taken the initiative of fundraising on themselves.

The official announcement could be made once the principles of the funds are agreed upon.

While several footballers salary have already been cut or deferred, the Premier League players, particularly, have been criticised to 'play their part'.

On Friday, the Premier League unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a 30 per cent wage cut, which would be achieved through a "combination of conditional reductions and deferrals".

Professional Football Association (PFA) has as well accepted that 'players must share the financial burden'.

Entire football is on standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in more than 55,000 deaths across the globe.