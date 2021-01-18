Premier League: Manchester United stay at top after goalless draw against Liverpool

After a goalless draw between Manchester United and defending champions Liverpool on Sunday, the former kept their top spot on the Premier League points table.

With this draw, Manchester United now have 37 points at the top while Liverpool have slipped to the fourth position with 34 points as Manchester City jumped to second after a win over Crystal Palace.

Liverpool enjoyed much of the first-half possession and created several chances. Liverpool went closest to breaking the deadlock via Roberto Firmino in the first half, but the Brazilian struck straight into the arms of David de Gea after the ball had deflected into his path.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his side produced a "good enough" performance to win the game but they were restricted to a draw because they could not score goals.

"We have a point more than before the game. I think the performance was good enough to win it but to win a game you have to score goals and we didn't do that. That's why we have that result and it's absolutely OK," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.