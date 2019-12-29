Premier League: Manager Manuel Pellegrini sacked after a dry spell at West Ham United

English Premier League side West Ham on Sunday sacked their manager Manuel Pellegrini after the club lost 2-1 at home to Leicester City -- their ninth loss in the past 12 games.

"It is with great disappointment that we've had to make this decision," joint-chairman David Sullivan was quoted as saying by BBC."

It has become clear that a change is required to get the club back on track in line with our ambitions this season.

"We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal."

Pellegrini was with West Ham for 18 months having been appointed in May 2018 on a three-year deal.