Premier League: Liverpool survives Leeds scare, Arsenal coasts

"They are going to give trouble to many teams in the league." Leeds didn't take a step back with its intense pressing style, coming from behind three times at an empty Anfield after initially going behind to Salah's first penalty of the game in the fourth minute.

Salah was given the chance to win the match in the 88th minute after a foul by Leeds' high-profile new signing, Spain striker Rodrigo, and the Egypt forward didn't waste it.

The Premier League was starting a month later than scheduled due to the pandemic that is still preventing fans from attending games. With the home crowd at Anfield often regarded as the team's "12th man," Liverpool is affected by the situation as much as anyone else.

"Without fans it's so tough, especially at Anfield. Everybody knows that," said Salah, who scored in the opening round of a Premier League for the fourth straight year. "But it's a good start for us." EASY FOR ARSENAL

Arsenal also opened against a promoted team and found it much more straightforward.

Fulham was swotted aside in a 3-0 home loss to the Gunners, with Brazil winger Willian setting up all of the goals on his debut after a cross-London switch from Chelsea.

Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel - another debutant from Brazil - and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were the beneficiaries of Willian's work at Craven Cottage.

"I don't think it gets much better than that," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said after his team opened league play having already featured in the first match of the English season - a win over Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium last month.

It already looks destined to be a long season for Fulham, whose defending was suspect when they were relegated from the Premier League two seasons ago after conceding a division-high 81 goals.

"This year we are going to lose football matches," Fulham manager Scott Parker said, "but what we can't afford to do is when you go and lose two or three on the bounce - which is going to happen with us - let it cripple you."