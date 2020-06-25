Premier League: Leeds United remove Osama bin Laden cut-out from its stands at Elland Road

English Championship side Leeds United have removed a cardboard cut-out of former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden from the stands at Elland Road after it was spotted in a photo posted on social media, a BBC report said.

With fans not being able to come to grounds to watch their teams in action due to the coronavirus pandemic, several clubs have invited fans to send in photos of themselves or loved ones to put on the empty seats.

The BBC quoted Leeds as saying they will "ensure there are no more offensive images" in the stands before Saturday's game against Fulham.

Meanwhile, Premier League champions elect Liverpool FC and Pearson on Thursday announced partnership to offer international sports industry qualifications designed to provide pathways to careers in sport, fitness and physical activity for young people and adults.

Pearson and Liverpool FC will create co-branded BTEC sport, fitness and physical activity sector qualifications, available to overseas learners from September this year.

The easy-to-access modular BTEC qualifications will enable learners to engage in bitesize learning, take short courses or a full two-year program. Units include health and wellbeing, sports psychology, nutrition and fitness.