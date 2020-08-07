Premier League: Jurgen Klopp, Frank Lampard among four nominees for 2019/20 Manager of the Season award

Klopp did something no Liverpool manager had done before - guide the Reds to lift a Premier League trophy. In doing so, Klopp and his side won their first league title after thirty years with a club-record points tally of 99. The Reds also won the title faster than any team before them - with seven games remaining.

Across the 2019-20 campaign, Liverpool won 32 of their 38 matches, dropping only two points in the opening 27 rounds of fixtures, and ended the season with an 18-point advantage.

On the other hand, Lampard's Chelsea finished the season on the fourth position with 66 points. It is the highest season finish from a debuting manager.

Rodgers secured Leicester City's second-highest finish in the Premier League as the Foxes came fifth and qualified for the UEFA Europa League. Sheffield United finished the season on the ninth place with exceptional performances from the players and Wilder.