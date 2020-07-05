Premier League highlights: Southampton chips over Manchester City in stunning 1-0 victory

Southampton stunned Manchester City with a 1-0 win in their Premier League clash at St Mary's stadium on Sunday, July 5.

In his 30th appearance for Southampton, Che Adams scored his first ever goal for the club. After a failed play out from the back, Adams, in his first league start since December 28, capitalised on the opportunity and chipped the ball past Ederson from 40 yards in the 16th minute.

The goal was followed by countless attacks from the Pep Guardiola's side who created chance after chance, and Southampton, on the other end, did everything to stop them from scoring.

The brilliance from Southampton's goalkeeper, Alex McCarthy, led to City's ninth Premier League defeat.

Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuttl lauded his team's effort that led to a stunning victory. He said, "It's unbelievable to take points against such a team – you see how they play. We invested so much today, every player. I'm very proud of my team."