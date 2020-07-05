Premier League Highlights: Ross Barkley inspires Chelsea to 3-0 win over Watford; moves back to 4th place

Chelsea moved back to the fourth place on the Premier League table with a comfortable 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday.
After a massive 5-2 win over Bournemouth, Manchester United had gone past Chelsea on the table. However, winning three points from the victory means Chelsea reclaimed their fourth spot on the table as the Frank Lampard-led side now has 57 points.
The England midfielder played in Olivier Giroud to score in the 28th minute and put Chelsea ahead at a virtually empty Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Chelsea was then awarded a penalty in the 43rd minute and Willian made no mistake to make it 2-0 before the conclusion of the first half.
Willian made a bit of history as he became the first Chelsea player to net from 12 yards in three consecutive Premier League matches. Moreover, he is just the sixth player in the competition's history to achieve that feat.
The second half witnessed a tough competition between both the teams and no goal was netted until the 90+2nd minute when Ross Barkley brought the scoreline to 3-0.
Chelsea bounced back from a surprising loss at West Ham in midweek with a third win in four matches since the return of the league after a three-month suspension because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Frank Lampard's Chelsea stayed a point behind third-place Leicester and two clear of fifth-place Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification.
Chelsea will now take on Crystal Palace on July 7.
Watch Highlights:
(With input from Agencies)
