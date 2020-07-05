Premier League Highlights: Ross Barkley inspires Chelsea to 3-0 win over Watford; moves back to 4th place

Chelsea moved back to the fourth place on the Premier League table with a comfortable 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday.

After a massive 5-2 win over Bournemouth, Manchester United had gone past Chelsea on the table. However, winning three points from the victory means Chelsea reclaimed their fourth spot on the table as the Frank Lampard-led side now has 57 points.

The England midfielder played in Olivier Giroud to score in the 28th minute and put Chelsea ahead at a virtually empty Stamford Bridge on Saturday.