Premier League highlights: Despite ending 30-year drought, Liverpool thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City

Manchester City produced a mesmerising attacking display against Liverpool as they thrashed the Premier League champions by 4-0 here on Friday.

This was Liverpool's first clash since they sealed the Premier League title.

Manchester City took a lead in the 25th minute when Kevin De Bruyne was able to successfully convert from the penalty spot after Joe Gomez was deemed to have fouled Raheem Sterling inside the area.

Sterling and Phil Foden then netted one goal each in the first half to give the hosts a three-goal advantage, seizing control of the contest.

In the 66th minute, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain inadvertently touched a goal-bound Raheem Sterling's shot into his own net in an attempt to clear which brought the scoreline to 4-0.