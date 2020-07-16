Premier League highlights: Arsenal stun champions Liverpool in 2-1 victory

Arsenal secured a 2-1 win over Premier League champions, Liverpool, here on Thursday.

Arsenal displayed a sublime form following Liverpool's early one-goal lead as the Mikel Arteta-led side scored two brilliant goals to overturn the visitors' lead.

Sadio Mane scored the opening goal of the match in the 20th minute, putting Liverpool ahead of Arsenal. However, strikes from Alex Lacazette and Reiss Nelson put Arsenal in charge.

Arsenal's both the goal came after Liverpool players made perilous mistakes. Virgil van Dijk's mistake led to Arsenal's first goal, scored by Lacazette, after which they were benefited from Alisson Becker's mistake. Liverpool's goalkeeper played a pass straight to Lacazette, who found Nelson to slot home his first Premier League goal.

The scoreline remained the same despite the visitors' exertions in the second half.

"We are all human," Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said.

"I cannot make a negative out of something so positive - becoming champions so early in the season. These boys have played an exceptional season and no one can take that away from them." Under pressure from Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson on the edge of the penalty area, Virgil van Dijk opted for an ill-judged back-pass. Alexandre Lacazette intercepted the ball and rounded goalkeeper Alisson before tapping in Arsenal's equalizer in the 32nd minute.

Alisson was at fault for Arsenal's winner by clearing the ball straight to Lacazette, and Nelson applied the finish in the 44th.

"The goals we gave them were a present," Van Dijk said.

"Until the first goal it was totally us and we were dominant. But if you give goals like that away, including myself, you get what you deserve.

"Goals like that shouldn't happen and it happened twice tonight. Until I make the mistake, we did nothing wrong. I take the blame for it, of course, I take it as a man and we move on."

This was only Liverpool's third loss of the season but it means it can only finish with 99 points by winning its remaining two matches.

"We can't blame it on the fact that we are already champions," Van Dijk said.

"We will try to win the last two games and then get a well-deserved break. We have had a fantastic season." The title was sealed in record time three weeks ago, with seven games to spare after a three-month pandemic-enforced break in the season.