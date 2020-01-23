Premier League: Fresh woes for Man United

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand, a Premier League and Champions League winner with the club, slammed the performance and called for the US-based Glazer family to take action to stop the rot.

"I can't defend this," Ferdinand told BT Sport. "These young kids now in schools around the country, they are not going to be wearing Manchester United shirts.

"Fans are walking out after 84 minutes! It's an embarrassment. People at the top need to look and see this and make changes, put a plan in place that people can sit there and see where we are going now. I don't see it."

Fifth placed United are six points behind fourth placed Chelsea as they battle to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top four finish.

Solskjaer admitted United had only themselves to blame, but he claimed the youngsters in his side deserved some patience.

"The boys have given everything they've got. They are experiencing this period for the first time in their lives, some of them," he said.

"It's very difficult for them. The expectations of this club as well are high, and some of them have played 10, 12 or 15 games and it's not easy for them.

"Of course I'm going to back them. I'm going to be here to help them get through this. When you're at Man United there's always going to be criticism.

"We can't do anything but hold our hands up and say 'this isn't good enough for this club'. Of course we're disappointed in the points tally and performances, we're still fifth in the table."

Tottenham needed a late winner from Son Heung-min to snap a four-game winless streak in the league and breathe new life into their push for a top-four spot.

Dele Alli's opener had ended a three-game run without even scoring in the league for sixth placed Spurs before Teemu Pukki's penalty 20 minutes from time for bottom-of-the-table Norwich.

South Korea forward Son's stooping header 11 minutes from time hauled Jose Mourinho's men within six points of Chelsea. Elsewhere, Ayoze Perez scored twice as third placed Leicester ended their two-match winless league run with a 4-1 victory over West Ham that was marred by an injury to their leading scorer Jamie Vardy. Vardy limped off just before half-time at the King Power Stadium with his side 1-0 ahead thanks to Harvey Barnes' 24th-minute opener, with the winger then setting up Ricardo Pereira to fire home the second in added time. Five minutes after the interval, Wilfred Ndidi was adjudged to have bundled Sebastien Haller over in the area and Mark Noble scored from the penalty spot.

However, Leicester earned a debatable penalty of their own when Kelechi Iheanacho was deemed to have been brought down by Angelo Ogbonna and Perez made no mistake from 12 yards.

The former Newcastle player then swept home his side's fourth goal to lift them back within three points of second-placed Manchester City.

Asked about Vardy, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said: "Hopefully over the next couple of days it will ease off and he will be fit."

Barca, Madrid made to sweat

MADRID: La Liga's heavyweights were both given a scare by third tier opponents in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday as Barcelona needed two late goals to beat Ibiza and Real Madrid dug deep for victory over Unionistas de Salamanca. Barca sit 44 places ahead of Ibiza and Madrid 56 above Unionistas but the lowly duo both came close to extraordinary upsets, only for Ibiza to lose 2-1 and Unionistas 3-1 in front of their jubilant home fans.