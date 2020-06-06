Premier League confirms fixtures

London
Manchester United are set to return to Premier League action at Tottenham Hotspur on June 19 after the opening dates for the resumption of the top flight were announced on Friday.
The Premier League, which was suspended in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, will resume after a 100-day hiatus on June 17 with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United, followed by the game between Manchester City and Arsenal on the same evening.
Liverpool, who currently lead the Premier League table by 25 points with nine games remaining as they chase their first title in 30 years, will take on Merseyside derby against Everton on June 21.
Jurgen Klopp's team will then host Crystal Palace at Anfield on June 24, before taking on Manchester City follows on July 2.
The Premier League has only confirmed the fixture schedule for the first three match rounds of the resumed season, which will all be played behind closed doors. The games will be held on almost every day between June 17 and July 2.
"It was confirmed last week, the remaining 92 matches will be broadcast live in the UK by the Premier League's existing broadcast partners as, due to COVID-19, all matches will take place behind closed doors," the league said in a statement.
Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said, "We know it won't be the same without our loyal supporters in stadiums but, together with our broadcast partners, we are able to ensure fans can watch or listen to each match live from home.
"It is important that as many people as possible can access our games so we are extremely happy that more than a third of our remaining fixtures will be televised free-to-air here in the UK," he added.
It has been already announced that the clubs will be able to use five substitutes during the matches.
Recently, Aston Villa footballer Tyrone Mings had said players were the last people to be consulted over the English Premier League's restart plans, which he feels is financially driven.
June 17
Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
Man City v Arsenal
June 19
Norwich City v Southampton
Spurs v Man Utd
June 20
Watford v Leicester City
Brighton v Arsenal
West Ham v Wolves
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
June 21
Newcastle United v Sheff Utd
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Everton v Liverpool
June 22
Man City v Burnley
June 23
Leicester City v Brighton
Spurs v West Ham
June 24
Man Utd v Sheff Utd
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Norwich City v Everton
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
June 25
Burnley v Watford
Southampton v Arsenal
Chelsea v Man City
June 27
Aston Villa v Wolves
June 28
Watford v Southampton
June 29
Crystal Palace v Burnley
June 30
Brighton v Man Utd
Juny 1
Arsenal v Norwich City
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Everton v Leicester City
West Ham v Chelsea
July 2
Sheff Utd v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
