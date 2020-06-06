Premier League confirms fixtures

London

Manchester United are set to return to Premier League action at Tottenham Hotspur on June 19 after the opening dates for the resumption of the top flight were announced on Friday.

The Premier League, which was suspended in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, will resume after a 100-day hiatus on June 17 with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United, followed by the game between Manchester City and Arsenal on the same evening.

Liverpool, who currently lead the Premier League table by 25 points with nine games remaining as they chase their first title in 30 years, will take on Merseyside derby against Everton on June 21.

Jurgen Klopp's team will then host Crystal Palace at Anfield on June 24, before taking on Manchester City follows on July 2.

The Premier League has only confirmed the fixture schedule for the first three match rounds of the resumed season, which will all be played behind closed doors. The games will be held on almost every day between June 17 and July 2.

"It was confirmed last week, the remaining 92 matches will be broadcast live in the UK by the Premier League's existing broadcast partners as, due to COVID-19, all matches will take place behind closed doors," the league said in a statement.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said, "We know it won't be the same without our loyal supporters in stadiums but, together with our broadcast partners, we are able to ensure fans can watch or listen to each match live from home.

"It is important that as many people as possible can access our games so we are extremely happy that more than a third of our remaining fixtures will be televised free-to-air here in the UK," he added.

It has been already announced that the clubs will be able to use five substitutes during the matches.

Recently, Aston Villa footballer Tyrone Mings had said players were the last people to be consulted over the English Premier League's restart plans, which he feels is financially driven.

June 17

Aston Villa v Sheff Utd

Man City v Arsenal

June 19

Norwich City v Southampton

Spurs v Man Utd

June 20

Watford v Leicester City

Brighton v Arsenal

West Ham v Wolves

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

June 21

Newcastle United v Sheff Utd

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Everton v Liverpool

June 22

Man City v Burnley

June 23

Leicester City v Brighton

Spurs v West Ham

June 24

Man Utd v Sheff Utd

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Norwich City v Everton

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

June 25

Burnley v Watford

Southampton v Arsenal

Chelsea v Man City

June 27

Aston Villa v Wolves

June 28

Watford v Southampton

June 29

Crystal Palace v Burnley

June 30

Brighton v Man Utd

Juny 1

Arsenal v Norwich City

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Everton v Leicester City

West Ham v Chelsea

July 2

Sheff Utd v Spurs

Man City v Liverpool