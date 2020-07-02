Premier League: Champions League spot chase becomes intense as Chelsea lose 2-3 to West Ham

The race for European spots in the Premier League grew intense with defeats of both Leicester City and Chelsea, who are third and fourth in the league table, respectively.

Leicester suffered a 2-1 defeat against mid-table Everton. Meanwhile, West Ham United scripted a second-half comeback to hand a 3-2 defeat to Chelsea.

Manchester United and Wolverhampton are only two points behind Chelsea with six games remaining of a season that resumed two weeks ago after the three-month pandemic-enforced break.

Even north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham will have renewed - if fainter - hopes of returning to Europe's elite competition.

After beating last-place Norwich 4-0, Arsenal moved within six points of United in fifth place, which will secure a Champions League spot if Manchester City's two-season European ban is upheld.

Tottenham could move within four points of United with a victory at Sheffield United on Thursday.

Four years after its shock run to the title, Leicester had been enjoying another standout season. Until January at least.

When the Foxes beat Newcastle on New Year's Day, they were 15 points clear of sixth place. Now they are only three in front of Wolverhampton.

Leicester has only won two of its 11 league games since January 1, with five losses.

Meanwhile, West Ham turned around a night of frustration against Chelsea to seal a victory that moved the side three points clear of the relegation zone. It also ended Chelsea's three-match winning run in the league.

The game that completes the 32nd round on Thursday is Liverpool traveling to Manchester City for its first game since dethroning Pep Guardiola's side as champions.

(with inputs from agencies)