Premier League: Bruno Fernandes shines in Manchester United's 3-1 victory over Everton

On Saturday, Manchester United defeated Carlo Ancelotti's in-form Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park, owing to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Edison Cavani.

Fernandes scored two goals in quick succession to come back from 1-0 and Cavani sealed the game with an injury time goal. For Everton, Brazilian attacker Bernard scored his side's only goal which came in the 19th minute.

Fernandes has 10 goals and 4 assists in his first 10 away Premier League matches, which is more than any other player in league history.

While United has yet to win at home in the league - the main reason it came into the game in 15th place - the team has now won all three of its away games. Fernandes has scored in each of them. With this win, Manchester United has now moved to 13th place in the standings while Everton is in the fifth spot.

Everton, meanwhile, has lost three straight games after having started the campaign with four wins in a row. All of the defeats have come while the team's big attacking threat down the left - Brazil forward Richarlison - has been suspended because of a red card against Liverpool.

A major factor behind the loss to United was Everton's problems down its right, with full back Seamus Coleman often left all alone to handle the raids down that wing by Rashford and Shaw, while Fernandes also popped up there on occasions.

The back-tracking of James Rodriguez, Everton's right-sided attacker, left a lot to be desired and it was only when the Colombian came into a central area midway through the second half that he really had an impact.

United had a good shout for a penalty turned down in the second half when Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford dropped the ball from a free kick and then hacked at the knee of Harry Maguire as the center back tried to turn the loose ball into the net.

The incident revived memories of Pickford's challenge on Virgil van Dijk last month which left the Liverpool defender with a serious knee injury that could keep him out for the rest of the season. Maguire wasn't hurt, though, and no foul was given by the match officials.

Manchester United will next face West Brom on Saturday, November 21 while Everton will clash against Fulham on the same day.

