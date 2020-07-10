Premier League: Bruno Fernandes named Player of the Month second time in a row

It is not surprise that Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League's Player of the Month of June. The Portuguese midfielder bagged the award for the second time in a row. And in doing so, he emulated compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, who had achieved the same feat in 2006 during his trophy-laden stay at Old Trafford.
Since coronavirus stoppage, Fernandes has been in blistering form, as he has scored five goals and assisted three times. In total, he now has seven goals and six assists to his name in 10 league outings.
With such inspiring form, Manchester United are headed towards securing a place in next season's Champions League.
They are now unbeaten in 17 matches across competitions and are just one point behind Leicester City, who currently take up the final Champions League spot.
In last night's game against Aston Villa, Fernandes was once again on target as his side won 3-0. The midfielder won and converted a penalty against Aston Villa and went on to provide a corner assist to Paul Pogba who finally ended his goal drought since April 2019.
Ole Solskjaer's side will next play against Southampton on Monday in their next Premier League fixture, followed by a clash against Crystal Palace on Thursday.
