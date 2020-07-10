Premier League: Bruno Fernandes named Player of the Month second time in a row

It is not surprise that Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League's Player of the Month of June. The Portuguese midfielder bagged the award for the second time in a row. And in doing so, he emulated compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, who had achieved the same feat in 2006 during his trophy-laden stay at Old Trafford.

Since coronavirus stoppage, Fernandes has been in blistering form, as he has scored five goals and assisted three times. In total, he now has seven goals and six assists to his name in 10 league outings.

With such inspiring form, Manchester United are headed towards securing a place in next season's Champions League.