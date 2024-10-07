Premier League: Brighton Rally From Two Goals Down To Beat Tottenham Hotspurs, Man Utd & Chelsea Held To Draws

Image: X

Brighton & Hove Albion pulled off a stunning second-half comeback to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in a thrilling Premier League encounter on Sunday. On the other hand Chelsea and Manchetser United were held to draw by Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa respectively.

Coming to the Spurs game, Ange Postecoglou's team had a firm grip on the game at halftime, leading 2-0 thanks to goals from Brennan Johnson and James Maddison, after dominating much of the first 45 minutes.

But the tide turned dramatically after the break. Brighton put Tottenham’s defence under serious pressure, and within 18 minutes, they had turned the game on its head. Yankuba Minteh got the hosts back into the match just three minutes after the restart, before Georginio Rutter levelled the score from close range. Danny Welbeck then completed the turnaround, heading in Brighton’s third from another shaky Spurs defensive moment.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Chelsea both struggled to find form, settling for frustrating 0-0 and 1-1 draws against Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, respectively. For United, the result was yet another disappointment, leaving them with just two wins from their opening seven league games. Erik ten Hag’s position as manager could be in jeopardy, with growing speculation around the club’s board potentially having to make a tough decision during the international break.

At Villa Park, United’s early attempts were thwarted by Villa keeper Emiliano Martínez, including a powerful effort from Marcus Rashford that was tipped onto the crossbar. Aston Villa also had their chances, with Morgan Rogers firing wide and Philogene’s long-range shot drifting off target, but the first half ended goalless. The second half saw more of the same, with Martínez pulling off a fingertip save to deny Rashford again. United went closest to breaking the deadlock in the 68th minute when Bruno Fernandes’ 25-yard free-kick hit the crossbar, but neither side could find the winner in a tense finish.

Chelsea, meanwhile, were frustrated at Stamford Bridge after being held 1-1 by Nottingham Forest. Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances in the first half, the Blues found themselves behind early in the second period when Chris Wood put Forest in front. Chelsea quickly equalised through Noni Madueke, but despite a late red card for Forest’s James Ward-Prowse, they couldn’t find a winner, settling for a draw.