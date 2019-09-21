Premier League: Bernando Silva 'trick for Manchester City

Manchester: Manchester City thrashed Watford FC 8-0 in the ongoing Premier League on Saturday here at the Etihad Stadium. City came out all guns blazing and the side registered the first goal within the opening minute of the match. David Silva scored the first goal for the team.

The side was then handed a penalty in the seventh minute and Sergio Aguero registered his 100th goal for the team, giving Manchester City a lead of 2-0. City's Riyad Mahrez was fouled by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster and as a result, a penalty was awarded to Manchester City.

After scoring the goal, Aguero became the first-ever player in the history of Premier League to score goals in the opening six matches of the tournament.

Riyad Mahrez, Bernando Silva and Nicolas Otamendi also registered goals to give the team a 5-0 lead just in the 18th minute of the match, making it the fastest 5-0 lead during a match in the history of the tournament. No more goals were scored in the first half and as a result, City went into the half-time mark with a 5-0 lead.