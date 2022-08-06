Premier League: Arsenal open campaign with 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, watch

Arsenal's newcomers made an immediate impact as they opened the English Premier League by beating host Crystal Palace 2-0.

Left back Oleksandr Zinchenko set up the opening goal in the first half while striker Gabriel Jesus created a number of chances and defender William Saliba put in a near-flawless performance in his first start for Arsenal.

The Gunners still had to endure a nervy second half before Bukayo Saka's attempted cross was deflected into his own net by Palace defender Marc Guehi in the 85th.

"The way we started the game, the way we played the first half an hour, I think was superb," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. "We should have scored another one or two, we missed some chances. But (if) you want to win here, you have to dig in."