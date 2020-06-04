Premier League agrees to have 5 substitutes for season restart

English Premier League clubs will be able to use five substitutes when the season resumes on June 17, it was announced on Thursday.

"Premier League Shareholders today agreed to temporary changes to the rules relating to substitute players.

"For the remainder of the 2019/20 season, the number of substitutes that can be used during a match will increase from three to five players," Premier League said in a statement on their official website, premierleague.com.

"This is in line with the temporary law amendment made by the International Football Association Board last month.

"Shareholders also approved for clubs to increase the maximum number of substitute players on the bench from seven to nine for the rest of the 2019/20 season," the statement added.

The Premier League still has 92 outstanding fixtures to be played.

The Premier League is currently scheduled to resume on June 17 after all elite football games in England were suspended in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus which has claimed more than 3.8 lakh lives across the world thus far.

Liverpool lead the Premier League table by 25 points with nine games remaining as they chase their first title in 30 years.

Recently, Aston Villa footballer Tyrone Mings had said players were the 'last people to be consulted' over the English Premier League's restart plans, which he feels is 'financially driven'.