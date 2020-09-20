Premier League: After disappointing 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace, Man Utd fans lash out at Glazers and Woodward

Crystal Palace on Saturday defeated Manchester United 3-1 in the Premier League 2020-21 season at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

Wilfried Zaha scored a brace and Andros Townsend scored one goal for Crystal Palace while Donny van de Beek registered the lone goal for Manchester United.

In the match, Manchester United had 76 per cent of the ball possession as compared to 24 of Crystal Palace, still, the latter managed to win the match by creating more attacking opportunities.

The first goal of the match was registered by Andros Townsend in the seventh minute of the match. No more goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, Crystal Palace went in with a 1-0 lead.

Crystal Palace was awarded a penalty in the 69th minute of the match as Lindelof's arm was found in an unnatural position. Ayew took a poor penalty and David de Gea was able to save the ball. However, the penalty had to be retaken as De Gea was penalised for encroachment. Zaha came up to take the penalty this time and he did not make any mistake, giving Crystal Palace a 2-0 lead in the 74th minute.

The final goal for Crystal Palace came in the 85th minute as Zaha managed to fight off United's Lindelof to register the ball into the goalpost. In the end, Palace went away with a 3-1 victory over the hosts' Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Manchester United fans were disappointed with the defeat aginst Crystal Palace. Many took to Twitter and lashed out at Glazers and Woodward. For the unversed, the Glazers family have been owners of Man Utd for close to 15 years, while Ed Woodward is the Chief Executive of the side.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: