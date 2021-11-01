Premier League: After 3 losses in 5 games, Rafa Benitez hoping to end Everton slump

Rafa Benitez needs a swift response from his Everton players against Wolverhampton after three losses from their last five Premier League matches, including last weekend's surprise 5-2 collapse to Watford.

The Spaniard's appointment at Goodison Park in the offseason was questioned by many Everton fans given his past with rival Liverpool.

Wolves go into the game at Molineux in fine form after picking up 10 points from the last 12 available under new manager Bruno Lage.

Wolves' upturn in form has been aided by the performances of summer signing Hwang Hee-chan. The South Korea forward, who is on loan from German club Leipzig, has struck four times in his last six league matches.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 03:08 PM IST