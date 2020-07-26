Premier League 2019/20 ends - check out the standings

The 2019/20 Premier League ended with Liverpool lifting the trophy and three teams battling for the Champions League spot till the final day.

Liverpool secured the title with a record seven games remaining in June. Their season ended with 32 wins and a point tally of 99, which is 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

While the Reds fulfilled the dream of lifting the Premier League trophy after 30 long years, it was Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester City who were left quarrelling over the Champions League spot till the final day.

United and Chelsea secured the spot and pushed Leicester to a fifth-place finish which earns the Foxes a Europa League spot alongside sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seventh-placed Wolves who now hope for Chelsea to beat Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday, August 1.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich City ended their campaign in the relegation zone with 34, 34 and 21 points respectively.

Check out the complete table below: