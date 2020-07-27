Premier League 2019-20: Who won the Golden Boot, Golden Glove and leads in assists?

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy bagged the Premier League's Golden Boot award after netting 23 goals across the 2019/20 season. Vardy beat Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (22), Southampton's Danny Ings (22) and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling (20) to scoop the prestigious individual award.

The 33-year-old is the first Leicester City player to claim the award and is only the second Englishman after Harry Kane to take the crown in the last 20 years.

Meanwhile, Manchester City's Brazilian keeper Ederson won the Golden Glove award after keeping his 16th clean sheet of the season against Norwich City to beat Burnley's Nick Pope to the award.

The Brazilian claimed the award after being the runner-up in each of his first two Premier League campaigns, firstly finishing behind David De Gea in 2017/18, then compatriot Alisson last season.

Premier League Golden Boot:

Jamie Vardy – 23

Danny Ings – 22

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 22

Raheem Sterling – 20

Mohamed Salah – 19

Harry Kane – 18

Sadio Mane – 18

Marcus Rashford – 17

Raul Jimenez – 17

Anthony Martial – 17

Premier League Golden Glove:

Ederson – 16

Nick Pope – 15

Rui Patricio – 13

Alisson – 13

Dean Henderson – 13

Kasper Schmeichel – 13

Premier League Assist leaders:

Kevin de Bruyne – 20

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 13

Andrew Robertson – 12

Mohamed Salah – 10

David Silva – 10

Heung-min Son – 10

Riyad Mahrez – 9

Adama Traore – 9

(With IANS inputs)