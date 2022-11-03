e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPratham Singh emerges as the best Young Rider at Regional Equestrian League

Pratham Singh emerges as the best Young Rider at Regional Equestrian League

Held under the aegis of (EFI) Equestrian Federation of India, the riders showcased their skills in the respective events

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Pratham Singh emerges as the best Young Rider at Regional Equestrian League |
Follow us on

Exhibiting good skills and co-ordination astride Abacus, Cdt Pratham Singh emerged as the best in the Young Riders’ section and set off to a bigger league (Nationals), during the Regional Equestrian League which concluded at the Amateur Riders’ Club, Mahalaxmi Race Course, here on Sunday.

Held under the aegis of (EFI) Equestrian Federation of India, the riders showcased their skills in the respective events. Pratham Singh secured top position to finish the event 56.68 seconds with eight penalty points, ahead of Cdt R Naithani, who completed the race in58.60 seconds, also with eight penalty points.

In the juniors category, Sidhak Singh Agarwal secured top spot by finishing his rounds in 56.24 seconds while riding on Toma Hawk with no penalties. Sidhak continued to perform well to claim the following position by finishing rounds in 56.81 seconds.

In his second stint, Sidhak rode his horse Wrestler. Rayan Kukreja claimed the spotlight of the viewers’ with his phenomenal performance by finishing his rounds in 58.81 seconds while riding on his horse Big Red.

RESULTS Young Rider Show Jumping Pratham Singh (Abacus), Cdt R Naithani (Pride), Dressage Aadya Rao (Belle Z), Sgt Afride Afroz (Vajra), Cdt Pratham Singh (Arzoo) Juniors Show Jumping Sidhak Singh Agarwal (Toma Hawk), Sidhak Singh Agarwal (Wrestler), Rayan Kukreja (Big Red) Dressage Zrey Dodhy (Belvedare), Sidhak Singh Agarwal (Arzoo), Rayan Kukreja (Winston).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'This is cheating': Pakistani, Bagladeshi fans slam Team India after Virat Kohli accused of fake...

'This is cheating': Pakistani, Bagladeshi fans slam Team India after Virat Kohli accused of fake...

Virat Kohli accused of fake fielding: Here's what the law says about the incident

Virat Kohli accused of fake fielding: Here's what the law says about the incident

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli accused of 'fake fielding' by Bangladesh players

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli accused of 'fake fielding' by Bangladesh players

Pak vs SA: Babar Azam wins toss, opts to bat against Proteas in T20 World Cup tie

Pak vs SA: Babar Azam wins toss, opts to bat against Proteas in T20 World Cup tie

Pak vs SA T20 World Cup: Mohammad Haris replaces injured Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan squad

Pak vs SA T20 World Cup: Mohammad Haris replaces injured Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan squad