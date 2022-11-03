Pratham Singh emerges as the best Young Rider at Regional Equestrian League |

Exhibiting good skills and co-ordination astride Abacus, Cdt Pratham Singh emerged as the best in the Young Riders’ section and set off to a bigger league (Nationals), during the Regional Equestrian League which concluded at the Amateur Riders’ Club, Mahalaxmi Race Course, here on Sunday.

Held under the aegis of (EFI) Equestrian Federation of India, the riders showcased their skills in the respective events. Pratham Singh secured top position to finish the event 56.68 seconds with eight penalty points, ahead of Cdt R Naithani, who completed the race in58.60 seconds, also with eight penalty points.

In the juniors category, Sidhak Singh Agarwal secured top spot by finishing his rounds in 56.24 seconds while riding on Toma Hawk with no penalties. Sidhak continued to perform well to claim the following position by finishing rounds in 56.81 seconds.

In his second stint, Sidhak rode his horse Wrestler. Rayan Kukreja claimed the spotlight of the viewers’ with his phenomenal performance by finishing his rounds in 58.81 seconds while riding on his horse Big Red.

RESULTS Young Rider Show Jumping Pratham Singh (Abacus), Cdt R Naithani (Pride), Dressage Aadya Rao (Belle Z), Sgt Afride Afroz (Vajra), Cdt Pratham Singh (Arzoo) Juniors Show Jumping Sidhak Singh Agarwal (Toma Hawk), Sidhak Singh Agarwal (Wrestler), Rayan Kukreja (Big Red) Dressage Zrey Dodhy (Belvedare), Sidhak Singh Agarwal (Arzoo), Rayan Kukreja (Winston).