Pranay Jain Puts Hard Yards To Win Both Matches In Table Tennis Tournament

Pranay Jain worked hard to win both his matches in the boys’ under-15 Group-9 round-robin league matches of the Khar Gymkhana-TSTTA third Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2024 and played at the Khar Gymkhana on Thursday.

Pranay first defeated Ridant Verulkar 3-0 (11-9, 13-11, 11-7) and he then managed to overcome Veer Dhokre 3-1 (11-8, 11-5, 4-11, 11-8) to top the group.

Ridant played well to prevail over Veer 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 1-5) and finished in second position in the group.

Results: Boys’ U-15 – Group-8: Pranay Jain bt Ridant Verulkar 3-0 (11-9, 13-11, 11-7); Pranay Jain bt Veer Dhokre 3-1 (11-8, 11-5, 4-11, 11-8); Ridant Verulkar bt Veer Dhokre 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 1-5).

Group-9: Sparsh Agarwal bt Agastya Shetty 3-0 (13-11, 11-3, 11-7); Sparsh Agarwal bt Vyom Gupta 3-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-4); Agastya Shetty bt Vyom Gupta 3-0 (11-1, 11-2, 11-1).

Group-10: Rishi Bhangadia bt Yuvraj Khandwala 3-1 (11-6, 11-7, 8-11, 11-6); Rishi Bhangadia btYugveer Arora 3-0 (11-4, 11-3, 11-4); Yuvraj Khandwala bt Yugveer Arora 11-6, 11-6, 11-3.