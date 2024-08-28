Prakash Raj Takes Satarical Dig At ICC Chairman, Says 'Let’s All Give Standing Ovation To The Greatest LEGEND'

Image: X

Veteran actor Prakash Raj has found himself in hot waters yet again over his satarical remark on the new ICC chairman. Tagging the congratulatory post of Virat Kohli on X, Prakash Raj wrote, " Let’s all give a standing ovation to the greatest LEGEND .. a batsman..bowler.. wicket keeper.. fielder.. and the ultimate allround cricketer .. india has ever produced .. for being elected as the ICC chairman.. unopposed. #justasking"

It looks like the post was intended towards Jay Shah who was elected as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday. He succeeded Greg Barclay and will assume charge on December 1.

The secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was elected unopposed as no nomination was filed against him. At 35, Shah is the youngest head of the ICC.

Following the announcement, the cricket fraternity sent congratulatory messages to the new ICC chairman.

A report by News 18 further claimed that during nomination filing, Shah has the support of 15. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was a 'mute spectator'.

Prakash Raj defends controversial remark

Before writing the satarical the post on ICC chairman, Prakash Raj has created a storm for his comments on RSS. The post quoted Prakash Raj saying, "In Indonesia, Muslims are 90 percent, Hindus are 2 percent. There are 11,000 temples. I have never heard of riots because there is no RSS there."

However the Singham actor clarified that it is not his statement and that the post is misleading. He wrote "In regards to the recent misinformation and false statements attributed to me by certain social media accounts, I have lodged a complaint with the police. The law will take its own course now. This hate politics .. and whatsup bigotry can not silence my Voice… nor stop me from speaking the Truth"