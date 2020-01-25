Prajnesh gets direct entry into singles main draw

India No. 1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran became the first Indian player in the third edition to make cut into the singles main draw of Tata open Maharashtra which is scheduled to take place at Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium in Pune from February 3 to 9. Prajnesh secured his place in the main draw after withdrawal of Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak.

World No. 123 Prajnesh, who recently played in 2020 Australian Open—his fifth successive Grand Slam appearance, was initially placed second behind Japan’s Go Soeda into the alternatives list.

However, former World No. 47 Soeda also ruling out of South Asia’s only ATP Tour Tournament, Prajnesh received a direct entry into the tournament which is organised by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with the Government of Maharashtra.