Portugal great Luis Figo makes big statement after Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022

Portugal football great Luís Figo has praised Saudi Arabia after stunning 2-1 win over two-time champions Argentina in a Group C FIFA World Cup 2022 tie played at the Lusail stadium on Tuesday.

Messi scores

Argentina got off to a great start as Lionel Messi converted a penalty in the 10th minute to give his side a 1-0 lead. Playing in his fifth World Cup, Messi beat Saudi Arabia's goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais to find the net.

The Argentinians also had three goals ruled out for offside as they went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

The second half was a different story altogether as 51st-ranked team Saudi Arabia came with a new vigour with Saleh Al-Shehri scoring a goal for them to level the score 1-1. Al-Shehri squeezed in a low shot into the nets.

Saudis fightback

Five minutes later the Saudis took the lead as Salem Al-Dawsari tapped in a goal in the 53rd minute to give them a crucial 2-1 lead.

Saudi's goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais made many important saves and their defence also stood tall in the match's dying moments.

Abdulelah Al Amri was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award for his brilliant performance.

Not a surprise

After the match, Figo said Saudi Arabia’s win did not come as a surprise.

“I think this is what football is about, sport is about. In the beginning, nobody could say that this result would happen. But watching the game, it was not a surprise at all. I think we have to congratulate Saudi Arabia for the excellent work. All the players were very committed to the idea of the coach. They were very physical and surprised me that they could hold the game at this level. I am really surprised and just want to congratulate the spirit,” Figo said during the VISA Match Centre on Viacom18 Sports’ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 presentation.

Former England defender Sol Campbell too shared his thoughts on the Argentina loss and said, “You always want to win the first game and get into the table with a few points and a nice little cushion. Now, there is not much manoeuvre, they can't afford to slip up again. Hats off to Saudi Arabia, what an incredible result. Every single ball, they wanted it more.”

Argentina will face Mexico on Saturday in their next Group C match, while Saudi Arabia will take on Poland.