'Poor show against Pak forced India to change captain': Ramiz Raja makes shocking claim

Ex-PCB chief Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja, who was replaced as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has made a shocking claim that due to poor show against Pakistan, India were forced to change their skipper as they couldn’t digest how the Men in Green went ahead of them.

Ramiz Raja was removed from the post of chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Former PCB chief Najam Sethi returned as head of a committee that will also include former Pakistan skippers Shahid Afridi and Sana Mir.

“We gave outstanding performances in white-ball cricket. We played the Asia Cup final, India didn’t play that. India, a billion-dollar industry, was left behind. Tod phod hui, unhone apna chief selector, selection committee fire kar di, captain badal diye kyunki unko hazam nahi hua ki Pakistan unse kaise aage nikal gaya. (They fired their chief selector, selection committee, changed the captain because they couldn’t digest how Pakistan went ahead of them),” Ramiz said during an interaction with Suno TV.

Earlier, Ramiz called the Pakistan government's move to remove him as PCB chair after just one year into his three-year term "political interference".

"Politics should not be mixed up in cricket. This is a game of cricketers and a playing field for them. Some people come from outside the circle, and to adjust one person [Sethi], they had to change the entire constitution. I have "Politics should not be mixed up in cricket": Ramiz Raja on being ousted as PCB chairman," Ramiz said on his YouTube channel.

"There is etiquette to do things and it has been done in the middle of the season when teams are visiting Pakistan. Then you have changed the chief selector [Mohammad Wasim] regardless of him doing good or bad. He has played Test cricket for Pakistan, and you should make them leave with respect," Ramiz said.