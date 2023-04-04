Ponting pins hopes on Starc and Zampa to shine in 2023 ODI World Cup for Australia

Batting legend Ricky Ponting believes that the success of Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup will rely heavily on the performances of Mitchell Starc, a talented pacer, and Adam Zampa. Ponting emphasized that the duo must perform at their best during the tournament.

Starc : Australia's dangerman in the upcoming World Cup

During the recent ODI series in India, speedster Mitchell Starc was outstanding, taking eight wickets and intimidating white-ball specialist Suryakumar Yadav with two golden ducks in the first two fixtures. Starc's exceptional performance in sub-continent conditions makes him Australia's dangerman at the upcoming Cricket World Cup.

Starc has already established himself as a top-performing bowler in previous World Cups. He claimed the most victims outright in the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales, and shared the same honour with Trent Boult in the 2015 tournament. His impressive track record makes him a crucial player for Australia in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup.

"It's the overall package of Mitchell Starc. He's six-foot-five, bowls at a high 140-km per hour, is a left-arm and he swings the new ball back in, as Suryakumar found out. When he's on song, he's as good as anyone in the world and has been for a long time," Ponting said in the latest episode of The ICC Review.

"For lots of strange reasons, there have always been people willing to sit back and take potshots at Mitchell Starc for some of his performances. But if you have a cold, hard look at the facts, particularly in white-ball cricket, his numbers are absolutely outstanding.

Mitchell Starc has demonstrated his excellent skills with the new ball during the recent ODI series in India, making him a dangerous player for Australia in any conditions.

Zampa: Leading with consistency

Another attacking threat for Australia in the series was Adam Zampa, who took four wickets and restricted India to only 4.88 runs an over.

Zampa has now become the leading wicket-taker in the Cricket World Cup Super League, having taken 41 victims in 18 matches with an average of 19.73.

"He's probably been Australia's key bowler in all white-ball cricket for a long time, along with Mitchell Starc. Starc has been great, but Adam Zampa for four or five years now has been a real revelation," Ponting said.



"He's been the backbone of the Australian bowling attack, which probably led to him being a little bit disappointed not to be picked on a Test tour to India. But he's an outstanding performer.

Zampa has turned out to be an outstanding leg-spinner and consistent performer. Once a leg-spinner establishes his reputation, it is difficult for teams to get on top of him. Thus, Adam Zampa is considered to be one of Australia's trump cards.

Australia's strong ODI form in India

Australia demonstrated their strong ODI form in India by winning the next two contests following a loss in the first match, thus winning the series. They have won two out of three ODI series in India since 2019, which shows their confidence in sub-continent conditions in the white-ball formats.

The 48-year old source believes that an experienced and locked-in batting line-up is crucial to the No. 1 ranked ODI team winning the Cricket World Cup later this year.

"Obviously, in a World Cup, you want guys that have played a bit of cricket, a little bit of experience, so you don't want to expose young guys to such a big tournament. I never expected Mitchell Marsh to open the batting in ODIs for Australia. I could see him opening the batting in T20Is, but not really in ODIs, and he was a real revelation at the top. He played as well as I think I've ever seen him play," the former Australian captain said.



"I was surprised to see David Warner bat at four in that last game. That didn't really make a lot of sense to me because I don't think he'll bat there in the World Cup. I think he'll go back to the top of the order, which will probably mean that they'll open with the two left-handers.



Travis Head, if he stays on that team, has to open the batting. He's much more dangerous against the new ball and the fast bowlers than he is against spin in the middle order. So I think they go back to Travis Head and Warner, Marsh will be at three. Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, somewhere in there, and Glenn Maxwell. They've got lots of options," he added.