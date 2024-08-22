Polo Cup India 2024: Dhruv Chavan Crowned Champion In Thrilling Finish

Dhruv Chavan, Aditya Patnaik & Ojas Surve. | (Credits: Twitter)

Chennai, August 20, 2024: The curtain came down on the highly competitive Polo Cup India 2024, with Mumbai’s Dhruv Chavan, 21, and Aditya Patnaik,20, providing a thrilling finish this weekend.

Only 1 point separated the two talented racers as they went into the final race of the final round. Dhruv Chavan (183 points) pipped Aditya Patnaik to the post to take the title by a mere 4 points. Ojas Surve settled for the third position with 159 points.

"This is a dream come true. On Thursday I had a bad crash and flipped the car over. My father was also in hospital during the races. But I held on and managed to win the title,” Dhruv said.

Polo Cup is back in action from tomorrow and so is our own @76patnaik with it.



Aditya Patnaik's last weekend: 4 races, 2 wins, 4 podiums.

Let's see what he cooks this weekend 👨🏻‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/Q6CgKweg6P — Desi Racing Co. (@DesiRacingco) August 16, 2024

The season kicked off with a rigorous Driver Selection Program in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai. Under the guidance of respected motorsports figures Saurav Bandyopadhyay and Rayomand Banajee, participants were tested on their driving prowess and physical fitness. The standout performer was rewarded with a coveted partial sponsorship for the season.

Held across two action-packed rounds, the Polo Cup featured a total of 10 races. Round 1, from July 19th to 21st, and Round 2, from August 16th to 18th, brought together an electrifying mix of seasoned racers and rising stars.

Aditya Patnaik jumped into the lead, winning Race 1 in Round 1 at the Madras International Circuit. But Dhruv Chavan took the next race to catch up with him. Avik Anwar from Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Romir Arya, clinched podiums with some excellent performances.

Round 2 heightened the intensity as the racers were pushed to their limits, with six races over the weekend. Aditya Patnaik made a strong statement by winning the first race of Round 2. However, Dhruv Chavan was more consistent, securing crucial points in all the races. Ojas Surve maintained his form with 4 podiums, including his first win of the season.

Romir Arya was crowned the Best Rookie of the season while Munjal Savla won the Master Championship. Interested racers can sign up to race in the 2025 Polo Cup by participating in the Driver Selection Program which will be conducted on October 5 and 6 in Mumbai.

The participants at the adrenalin filled racing event included, Romir Arya ,Munjal Savla, H M Tauhid Anwar Avik, Neville Tata, Rahul Deshpande, Sirish Chandran, Ishayet Hossai and Chetan Korada.

ABOUT POLO CUP INDIA

Polo Cup India is a leading motorsports series that highlights emerging talent and delivers exhilarating racing experiences. The One Make Series features state of the art Polo bodies which are completely modified on the inside into one of India’s fastest Touring Cars.

The 1800 cc engine cars feature state of the art FIA homologated safety systems and the 210 bhp cars are capable of crossing 200km/hr. Paddle shifters are used along with the 6 speed purpose built racing gear box. The series is promoted by Buzzing Hornets Motorsports and organised by Rayo Racing.