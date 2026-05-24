Pollard Backs Hardik Pandya Despite Mumbai Indians Finishing Ninth In IPL 2026 | (Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard defended his former team-mate Hardik Pandya for his struggles during the season as the leader and player. Mumbai Indians finished a dismal ninth after just four wins in 2026, a similar disastrous show to 2024, when they finished last with four wins under Pandya's captaincy.

MI, though, qualified for the Playoffs last season under the same captain. "He tried his best, but it didn't work. He will know what to do, and the management has also shown faith in him. But we all will meet and discuss where it went wrong and how we can improve. We haven't been able to win in the last few seasons after winning five times and setting high standards," said Pollard after the end of their campaign.

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On resting Bumrah in the last game against Rajasthan Royals, Pollard said, "We managed his workload from the first game when he was carrying a niggle. He had been trying hard since then, and this game we had no chance to qualify and thought of giving him rest," he said.

Pollard praised Jofra Archer, who also has West Indian roots. "He bowled well and batted really well and made the difference," he said.