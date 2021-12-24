Police Shield: India batter Suryakumar Yadav puts Parsee Gymkhana in command

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav was in terrific form cracking a double century 249 runs (balls-152, 37x4, 5x6) and placed hot favourites Parsee Gymkhana in a strong position against Payyade Sports Club.

Yadav’s knock guided Parsee Gymkhana to a massive total of 524 for 9 in their first innings of 90 overs, on the first day of their three-day final of the Automotive Manufacturing 74th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament.

Ther tournament is organised under the auspices of MCA, at the Police Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive on Friday

Parsee Gymkhana sent into bat first dominated the rival bowling attack and middle-order bat Yadav belted the Payyade bowlers to all corners of the park during his marathon knock, which was studded with 37 hits to the boundary ropes and creamed with five sixes.

Yadav was associated in two substantial partnerships with No. 3 batsman Aditya Tare who scored 73 runs and later with Sachin Yadav who contributed 63 runs to swell the total. Yadav and Tare stitched together 124 runs for the fourth wicket and he along with Sachin, Yadav added 209 in a fifth-wicket association. Yadav after spending 199 minutes in the middle was finally dismissed caught by Pradeep Sahu of the bowling of left-arm medium-pacer Atif Attarwala much to the relief of the fielding side.

Brief Scores: Parsee Gymkhana 524 for 9 in 90 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 249, Aditya Tare 73, Sachin Yadav 63, Vikrant Auti 52; Siddhesh Lad 3 for 40) vs Payyade Sports Club.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 08:58 PM IST