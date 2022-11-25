e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPolice Shield Cricket: Yogesh Patil’s deadly bowling puts Police Gymkhana on top

Police Shield Cricket: Yogesh Patil’s deadly bowling puts Police Gymkhana on top

The 75th Police Invitation Shield Cricket tournament is being played at the Police Gymkhana ground

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
MANESH
Follow us on

Mumbai: Medium pacer Yogesh Patil’s fiery bowling performance in which he claimed 6-23 runs put hosts Mumbai Police Gymkhana in a commanding position against Sponsors XI-UPL (United Phosphrous Limited) on Day One on the opening round match of the 75th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2022-23, and played at the Police Gymkhana ground on Friday.

After choosing to field first, Patil was deadly with the ball and picked up all the six UPL wickets and restricted them to a just 173 in the 56 overs by the end of first day’s play.

UPL batsmen Umesh Gujar and Mayur Sanap were the only ones to put up some kind of resistance scoring 53 and 45 runs respectively to lift their innings.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Vivek Phansalkar, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai & Hon. Chairman Mumbai Police Gymkhana, along with Rajkumar Vhatkar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin), Mumbai & Vice-Chairman, Mumbai Police Gymkhana and Dilip Sawant, Additional Commissioner of Police, South Region, Mumbai & Hon. Secretary, Mumbai Police Gymkhana.

Also present was Hari Balaji, DCP, Zone I, Mumbai and Jiitendra Kadaam, Police Inspector, Mumbai & Hon. Jt. Secretary, Mumbai Police Gymkhana.

Gracing the occasion was Ajinkya Naik, Secretary, MCA, Deepak Patil, Jt. Secretary, MCA, Arman Malick, Treasurer, MCA with other MCA officials at Mumbai Police Gymkhana.

Brief scores: UPL Sponsors XI 173 for 6 wickets, 56 overs (Umesh Gujar 53, Mayur Sanap batting 45; Yogesh Patil 6/23) Vs Mumbai Police Gymkhana.

RECENT STORIES

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ronaldo bizarrely puts hands into shorts and pops something in mouth, watch...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ronaldo bizarrely puts hands into shorts and pops something in mouth, watch...

Barcelona football club congratulated Bollywood stars Alia Bhat, Ranbir Kapoor; here's why

Barcelona football club congratulated Bollywood stars Alia Bhat, Ranbir Kapoor; here's why

Neymar suffers injury in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia, in pics

Neymar suffers injury in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia, in pics

FIFA does major U-turn, allows rainbow colours at the Qatar World Cup 2022

FIFA does major U-turn, allows rainbow colours at the Qatar World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: What are the Brit WAGs doing in Qatar?

FIFA World Cup 2022: What are the Brit WAGs doing in Qatar?