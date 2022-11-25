Police Shield Cricket: Yogesh Patil’s deadly bowling puts Police Gymkhana on top

MANESH

Mumbai: Medium pacer Yogesh Patil’s fiery bowling performance in which he claimed 6-23 runs put hosts Mumbai Police Gymkhana in a commanding position against Sponsors XI-UPL (United Phosphrous Limited) on Day One on the opening round match of the 75th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2022-23, and played at the Police Gymkhana ground on Friday.

After choosing to field first, Patil was deadly with the ball and picked up all the six UPL wickets and restricted them to a just 173 in the 56 overs by the end of first day’s play.

UPL batsmen Umesh Gujar and Mayur Sanap were the only ones to put up some kind of resistance scoring 53 and 45 runs respectively to lift their innings.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Vivek Phansalkar, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai & Hon. Chairman Mumbai Police Gymkhana, along with Rajkumar Vhatkar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin), Mumbai & Vice-Chairman, Mumbai Police Gymkhana and Dilip Sawant, Additional Commissioner of Police, South Region, Mumbai & Hon. Secretary, Mumbai Police Gymkhana.

Also present was Hari Balaji, DCP, Zone I, Mumbai and Jiitendra Kadaam, Police Inspector, Mumbai & Hon. Jt. Secretary, Mumbai Police Gymkhana.

Gracing the occasion was Ajinkya Naik, Secretary, MCA, Deepak Patil, Jt. Secretary, MCA, Arman Malick, Treasurer, MCA with other MCA officials at Mumbai Police Gymkhana.

Brief scores: UPL Sponsors XI 173 for 6 wickets, 56 overs (Umesh Gujar 53, Mayur Sanap batting 45; Yogesh Patil 6/23) Vs Mumbai Police Gymkhana.