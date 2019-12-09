Poinsur Gymkhana: Kate Roche, Om Manjrekar bag double gold

Mumbai: Kate Roche (Rustomjeee Cambridge) and Om Manjrekar (SSRVM) bagged double each in their respective under-12 freestyle and breaststroke events in the Poinsur Gymkhana Open Lower Age Group Swimming Meet, held at Kamla Vihar Pool Near Poinsur Gymkhana here

Likewise, , Ananeesh Rawte(CP Goenka) and- Neona Mehta (JVPGC), too,ended with a double each in the boys and girls under-8 freestyle and breast stroke events.

Results

Girls: ( U-12 ): Free Style- 72m: Kate Roche (Rustomjee Cambridge) – 1:07.26 secs. Breast Stroke -72m: Kate Roche (Rustomjee Cambridge) – 1:24.16 secs.

Boys ( U-12 ): Free Style- 72m: Om Manjrekar (SSRVM)- 1:09.59 secs. Breast Stroke -72m: Om Manjrekar (SSRVM)- 1:38.78 secs.

Girls: ( U-10 ): Free Style- 36m: Gayatri Yadav ( St Johns HS) – 0:33.26 secs. Breast Stroke -36m: Vamakshi Adhikari (Ozine Club) – 0:42.36 secs.