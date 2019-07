PNB MetLife junior badminton championship: Raghav Narayan, Aditi Yadav emerge champs

Mumbai: Raghav Narayan and Aditi Yadav signed off the championship, winning the under-9 boys and girls respectively, in the Mumbai leg of the PNB MetLife junior badminton championship,

which concluded at the Andheri Sports Complex here on Thursday Raghav got the better of Mayuresh Bhutki 15-13; 6-15; 15-14, while Aditi defeated Suhani S Patil in straight games 15-5; 15-5.

The winners were felicitated by Anand Pawar, former international badminton player and the coach of Pune Franchisie in Premeire Badminton League; Sanjay Sharma, former international player and Former Sports Commentator; Naveen Chatterjee, ex- team member, U Mumba team and S A Shetty. secretary, Maharashtra Badminton Association.

Results (all finals)

Boys (U-9): Raghav Narayan bt Mayuresh Bhutki (15-13; 6-15; 15-14); Under-11: Dev Ruparelia bt Soneesh S Singh (15-12; 10-15; 15-7); Under-13: Kayaan Majithia def. Annirudh Gaur (15-8;15-5); Under-15: Sharan Pillai def. Harshil Doshi (15-7; 13-15; 15-7); Under-17: Siddharth Bhuta def. Vinil Mokhade (9-15; 15-5; 15-8) Girls (U-9): Aditi Yadav bt Suhani S. Patil (15-5; 15-5); Under-11: Riya Vinherkar bt Aditi Sharma (15-11; 6-15; 15-14); Under-13: Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye bt Nirmitee Jitendra Gajbhiye (15-6;7-15;15-8); Under-15: Nirmitee Jitendra Gajbhiye def. Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye (15-8; 8-15; 15-14); Under-17: Saanvi Vikas Mukadam def. Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye (15-8; 15-12)