PM Narendra Modi's birthday: Yuvraj Singh, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal support blood donation drive on September 17

Leading India sportspersons have come forward to support Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad’s (ABTYP) Mega Blood Donation Drive across India on PM Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday (September 17, 2022).

The mega blood donation drive will create an impact in 20 states, 1,000 cities with 2,000 camps and the combined efforts of more than 25,000 volunteers, many NGOs and the government's support.

From Yuvraj Singh to PV Sindhu, Parupali Kashyap to P Gopichand, eminent sports personalities have wholeheartedly joined the noble cause of creating awareness around the nationwide organisation of the mega blood donative drive, urging people to come forward in huge numbers and support it.