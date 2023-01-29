PM Modi congratulates Team India on winning Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: 'Their success will inspire upcoming cricketers'

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the Indian women's team after they won the ICC U-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday.

India crushed England by 7 wickets in the final to clinch the title in the inaugural edition at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to congratulate Shafali Verma's team on social media.

"Congratulations to the Indian Team for a special win at the @ICC

#U19T20WorldCup. They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

Indian men's team captain Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh also took to social media to congratulate the Indian team.

BCCI announces cash reward

Meanwhile, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced a prize money of ₹5 crore for the Indian team and support staff members for winning the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup.

He also invited Shafali Verma's team and support staff members to watch India's third T20I against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration.@BCCI @BCCIWomen," Shah tweeted.

