Playing in empty stands is special for Suarez

Barcelona

The striker Luis Suarez (33), back from injury and who could be available for the recovery match of FC Barcelona on June 13 in the Spanish league in Mallorca, assures Thursday on the club website to feel "good" , and that playing in empty stadiums will be "special".

"I feel good, very good. I'm getting back on track with my teammates. Getting back from an injury is always a bit complicated because there is some apprehension, but I really benefit from being able to train with my teammates" , reassured Suarez in an interview posted on the Barça website on Thursday.

The Uruguayan international striker had surgery on the right knee meniscus on January 12, and was scheduled to be absent until mid-May. The new coronavirus pandemic, which has stopped football in Spain since March 12, has caused him to miss fewer matches than expected.

"Yes, it has allowed me to miss fewer matches, but that does not take away from the difficult situation we are going through because he is still not gone (the virus)," said the Uruguayan.

"Over time, everything is back to normal, despite all these deaths. We can go out for a walk and the children can play outside," said the striker.

Suarez resumed group training earlier this week, along with the rest of the group, after the new coronavirus pandemic. He could be available for the first match of FC Barcelona at the resumption of the Spanish championship, scheduled for Saturday June 13, in Mallorca.

"We are not used to playing in such hot weather in summer, but we will have to get used to it. Playing in stadiums with no one is sure it will be special, but we will try to adapt. We have already experienced this situation, I already played a match like that (behind closed doors) ", recalled the Uruguayan.

Suarez made reference to the Liga match of October 1, 2017 against Las Palmas, where Barça had decided to play behind closed doors, in its huge empty Camp Nou, to protest against police violence around the referendum of self-determination in Catalonia.

"We are all focused on the La Liga title. We want to win all of our matches," said Suarez.