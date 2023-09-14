 Players And Referee Indulge In Violent Clash During Tripura State League Fixture, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)
Players and referee were involved in a violent clash during a match of Tripura State League

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Tripura State League. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A Tripura State League football match saw a massive fight break out between the players and referee as things went beyond control. In a clip that has gone viral on social media, the referee also fought back violently and hit two of the players before being separated by ones from the opposing side.

The fight seemed to have started with the referee sanctioning the players for not following some rule. However, one player among those ran up to him and hit him. In response, the referee ran away initially before fighting back. He also said a few words angrily.

