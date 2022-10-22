T20 World Cup India Vs Pakistan: 'Play within 'V', suggests Sachin Tendulkar while dealing with Shaheen Afridi

Pak pacer Shaheen Afridi (L) and India captain Rohit Sharma |

Melbourne: Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the world's premier white ball bowlers and the Indian batters need to try and play him "straight" even if they are attacking the talented Pakistani left-arm pacer, said the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

At his peak, Tendulkar played a lot of limited overs cricket against Wasim Akram, perhaps the greatest left-arm fast bowler of all time, and the maestro did share his observations with PTI during a chat. Asked what he would have done had he faced a bowler of Shaheen's calibre during his playing days, Tendulkar laughed and said, "I have not put my mind as such since I know I won't be facing him."

But then, on a serious note, he shared his point of view."Shaheen is an attacking bowler and he likes to go for wickets. He pitches the ball up and backs himself to swing the ball. With his speed up the middle, he can beat batters in the air and off the pitch. So with him, the strategy should be to play straight and within the 'V'," said Tendulkar.

Shaheen's greatest asset is to bring the ball back into right-handers

Shaheen's greatest asset is to bring the ball back into right-handers at an express pace and even get a few to hold their line, apparently with no change of pace. He also has a good short ball, which can hurry batters and make them candidates for leg before.

Tendulkar, a technician par excellence, also warned that even if a batter makes a trigger movement (the initial reflex movement), it shouldn't be akin to making a commitment to play the shot. "Trigger movement is a preparation to play the ball and not a commitment. If you are not committing to play the ball, it could be either on the front-foot or back-foot, but it is a trigger movement and no commitment," he said.

"Because once you are committed on the backfoot, you can't come on the front-foot and vice versa. The trigger movement is about preparation. As long as there is some kind of movement, as long as there is no commitment, it is fine, "Tendulkar concluded. India and Pakistan will face-off against each other in their T20 World Cup opening match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Sunday.