PKL: UP Yoddha aim to bounce back against Patna Pirates in their second game

UP Yoddha aim to bounce back with a win as they get ready to face three-time PKL champions Patna Pirates in their second game on Saturday.

Yoddha lost narrowly in a nail biting finish to defending champions Bengal Warriors in their opening game of the 8th Pro Kabaddi League, which is being played at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre.

UP Yoddha and Patna Pirates have met a total of eight times till now out of which UP Yoddha has a total of three wins and a lone draw.

The game will invoke a lot of fan support and drama as UP Yoddha’s star raider Pardeep Narwal would take on the mat against his former team Patna Pirates. It was with Patna Pirates that Pardeep created the unbroken record of earning the most super points in a single raid in PKL history.

Ahead of the match, Jasveer Singh, coach of UP Yoddha said, “We are looking forward to our second clash against Patna Pirates. We did not have a start as we expected, but I am glad that the boys did not stop fighting. We did come very close against Bengal but again that’s what makes kabaddi exciting. We have learnt a lot from our last game and we are looking forward to bouncing back to our winning ways against the Pirates.”

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 04:51 PM IST