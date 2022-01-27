PKL Preview: Patna Pirates take on Tamil Thalaivas in battle of defences

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will be eager to ensure they stay on course for a playoff spot when they take on Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Friday.

Patna will be returning to the mat after a nine-day break and coach Ram Mehar Singh will be hoping his rejuvenated side can overcome the Thalaivas challenge.

The team from Tamil Nadu, despite showing a lot of promise, have two ties and as many losses in their previous four matches.

The spotlight will be on the defence with top stars in both sides. Patna's Mohammadreza Shadloui has been impressive in the left corner while Sunil's availability in the right will give them renewed energy.

Thalaivas also boast an incredible defensive line-up. Captain Surjeet Singh has been consistent in the covers while Sagar has donned the right corner role to perfection. The two will need to iron out the errors against a potent Patna raiding unit.

The Thalaivas have recently looked jaded in the raiding department with Manjeet feeling the toll of a long season. K Prapanjan's long-term injury means coach Uday Kumar will need to find a solution.

Patna Pirates will be keen to register a victory to ensure they stay on course for a playoff spot.

For Thalaivas, the time is now to convert. They've played six ties in the season and the players will know they would be on top of the points table had they converted these results into victories.

